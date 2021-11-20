Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.43. Crocs posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

CROX stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.67. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after buying an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.