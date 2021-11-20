Brokerages Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 437,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

