Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.10 Million

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to announce sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.50 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 908.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $726.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.71. 125,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,624.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.47. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.