Brokerages Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 231,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.31. 3,763,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.