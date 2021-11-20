Brokerages Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 231,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.31. 3,763,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
