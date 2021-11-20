Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $100.20

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

