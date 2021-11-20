Brokerages Set CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target at $18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CTRRF stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

