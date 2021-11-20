Brokerages Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target at $103.00

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Diodes stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 242,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,394,477. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 2,778 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $256,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,505 shares of company stock worth $13,728,961. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

