Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) PT at GBX 365.60

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 365.60 ($4.78).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 322.50 ($4.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 338.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Thierry Garnier acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

