Brokerages Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) PT at GBX 2,720

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

A number of research firms recently commented on VCT. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of VCT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,340 ($30.57). 73,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,353. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.80. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,946 ($25.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,499.58.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

