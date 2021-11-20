Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.51.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $267.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average is $171.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $272.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,600,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

