Brokers Offer Predictions for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

