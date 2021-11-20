Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.96

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.96 and traded as high as C$75.42. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$75.40, with a volume of 1,375,915 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on BAM.A. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.96.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.