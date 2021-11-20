Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $149.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.25.

BRKS stock opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $1,036,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,232 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

