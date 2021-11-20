Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,818.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,818 ($36.82) and last traded at GBX 2,803.88 ($36.63), with a volume of 584629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,787 ($36.41).

BNZL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,595.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,506.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock has a market cap of £9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.