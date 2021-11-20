C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $16,809.69 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $16,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.27 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

