Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE CAL traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. Caleres has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,924 shares of company stock worth $2,647,722. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

