California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,862 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth $12,443,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 352,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 277,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

