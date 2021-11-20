California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,259 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $32.44 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

