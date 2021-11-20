Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CALA stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 111,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

