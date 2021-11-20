Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

CALT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 24,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.