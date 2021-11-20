Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) versus Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Head to Head Comparison

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alvopetro Energy
|$11.31 million
|11.53
|$5.71 million
|$0.18
|21.11
|Callon Petroleum
|$1.03 billion
|2.83
|-$2.53 billion
|($11.20)
|-4.68
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alvopetro Energy
|21.93%
|12.46%
|8.65%
|Callon Petroleum
|-25.79%
|40.51%
|7.10%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alvopetro Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Callon Petroleum
|0
|8
|2
|0
|2.20
Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $58.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
