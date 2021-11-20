Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) versus Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Head to Head Comparison

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 11.53 $5.71 million $0.18 21.11 Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 2.83 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -4.68

Alvopetro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 21.93% 12.46% 8.65% Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 8 2 0 2.20

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $58.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.