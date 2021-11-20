Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.05 million.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $27.61. 138,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.86.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 131.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

