Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $42,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CPT opened at $166.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.38. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.