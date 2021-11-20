Canaccord Genuity Increases IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.58.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 571.43.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

