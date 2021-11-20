Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DOTDF opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
