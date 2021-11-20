Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Reiterated by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$177.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$147.94.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$163.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$140.73. The company has a market cap of C$115.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8133315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,723,336 shares of company stock worth $1,079,525,671.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

