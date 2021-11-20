Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $41,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after acquiring an additional 559,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,315 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,989,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

