Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Financial Survey

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Konami and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Konami and Cango’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Cango $314.55 million 2.01 $516.40 million $3.62 1.16

Cango has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konami. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67%

Volatility & Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cango beats Konami on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

