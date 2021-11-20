Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Canoo stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. Canoo has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 38.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canoo by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after buying an additional 636,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canoo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 225,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canoo by 30.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 455,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

