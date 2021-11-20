Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Position Lessened by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.