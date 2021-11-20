Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $177.40

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €177.40 ($201.59) and traded as high as €216.10 ($245.57). Capgemini shares last traded at €215.20 ($244.55), with a volume of 228,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €177.84.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

