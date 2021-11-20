Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by 137.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.