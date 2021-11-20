CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $17,017,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

