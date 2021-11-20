CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,069 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 34,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

