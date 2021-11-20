CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

LHC Group stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.19. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

