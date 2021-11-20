CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $155,000 in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TIG. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $463.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.29. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

