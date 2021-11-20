CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $252,000 in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in 2U by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

TWOU stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.