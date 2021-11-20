CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

GWW stock opened at $482.62 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $494.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

