CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

TT stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.63. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

