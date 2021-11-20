CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTRE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.