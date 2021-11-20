CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,745 shares of company stock worth $23,725,820. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.