Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 516,765 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $39,625,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60.

On Friday, November 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $33,125,301.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

