Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $139.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

