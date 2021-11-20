Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,926 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

NASDAQ MU opened at $83.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

