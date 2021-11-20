Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 196.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.