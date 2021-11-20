Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $153,000.

PHYS opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

