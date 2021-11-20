Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 57,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,379,000.

VWO opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

