Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,033 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,634,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

VRT stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

