Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Up 35.3% in October

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 342,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 206,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,814. The company has a market cap of $861.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

