Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,329 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,902,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,958,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,718,000.

DFUS opened at $51.42 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40.

